After 10 days of protest by the students of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi who were demanding hostels for paramedical students who have opted for Optometry, the administration has agreed to all their demands on August 22, which has come as a relief for students.

The academic section of the institute stated in a letter that 14 triple-seater rooms, currently occupied by BSc (Paramedical) students, shall be made available to the male BSc (Paramedical) students. “For female BSc (Paramedical) students, a number equal to currently residing female students of BSc (Paramedical) courses shall be given accommodation either in the same room or at the AIIMS Masjid Moth Campus Complex,” the institute added in a letter.

The Optometry Students Association (OSA) initiated a relay hunger strike on August 13 when a first-year student, Abhishek Malviya, passed away due to COVID and swine flu. It was their allegation that an ambulance was "denied" to him by the authorities which is what led to his death. They claimed that the student was not provided with an ambulance since he was not a hostel resident. They also alleged that the AIIMS authorities were not providing hostel accommodation to paramedical students.

Anurag Kumar, Treasurer of OSA, who was present at the meeting with the Dean of the institute, along with other officials on August 22, said that their main demand regarding the provision of hostel accommodation that was earlier mentioned in the prospectuses of batches before 2020, has now been accepted. “Even legal action was going to be taken against us for protesting but that has also been withdrawn by the administration,” he added.

One of the other demands of the students was to provide monetary compensation to the family of Abhishek Malviya. The institute, in its letter, agreed to the demand and stated that they would submit a proposal to the competent authority for consideration.

Students who were involved in the protest had also expressed concern that they would lose out on attendance during this period. However, Kumar said that the administration has assured them that it would be compensated with extra working hours. Additionally, the institute also approved the grant of vacation.



Here is a quick rundown of the students’ demands:

1. Monetary compensation to Abhishek Malviya’s family

2. Hostel accommodation for students who have opted for Optometry

3. Compensation of attendance for period of absence during protest

4. Withdraw show cause notices issued to members of OSA

5. Filling of vacant rooms in the hostel

This copy will be updated once a response is received from the AIIMS administration.