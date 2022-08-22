On Monday, August 22, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) President, Rohit Kumar, and a visually-impaired student were injured at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The student organisation claimed that security guards allegedly roughed them up for protesting on campus, as stated in a report by PTI. The students said that they were protesting, seeking the release of fellowships which they claimed to have not received in over a year. Further, the student organisation added that around 12 students have been hurt in the assault.

Rohit said, "Today, students 'gheraoed' the administration office regarding the issue of fellowship and scholarship. Students said that the university administration has been ignoring their demands for the release of fellowships and scholarships for a long time." Further, talking about the assault, Kumar said, "The JNU administration carried out a violent attack on the students to suppress the scholarship scam. The students were badly beaten up by the administration who ordered the security staff."

ABVP activist Ambuj added, "Further, as many as 12, including 4 female students, suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment. A dozen suffered injuries after Cyclops attacked them on the order of administration," he added. Cyclops is the firm tasked with managing security at JNU.

In this context, a senior official said that neither a complaint nor a PCR call (an alert about a quarrel in JNU) was received at the Vasant Kunj (North) Police Station. "Appropriate action will be taken based on the complaint we receive," the officer added.