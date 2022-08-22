Admit cards for Phase VI of the Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) are now available for download on the Samarth portal.

Students can log in with their credentials and access the hall ticket for Phase VI of the entrance exam for admission into undergraduate (UG) courses. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that Phase VI of the exam, which is the last phase this year, will be conducted from August 24. Phase V is currently underway.

According to a notice by the NTA, and the details shared by the Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) M Jagadesh Kumar, the dates for Phase VI of the exam are August 24, 25, 26 and 30.

The official notice states that the exam will be conducted in 241 cities in India, and in 9 cities outside India.

Candidates who have registered for CUET can download the admit cards by following the following steps:

1. Hop on to the official website for the CUET: cuet.samarth.ac.in

2. The link for downloading the admit card will now be active. Click on the link

3. Enter the credentials requested

4. Your admit card for Phase VI of the CUET will be displayed

5. Check details such as time, date and centre thoroughly

6. Download and print the admit card