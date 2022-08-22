While the students at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi continue their relay hunger strike demanding hostels for paramedical students who have opted for Optometry, the college administration issued a show cause notice to them against raising slogans and carrying out “violent acts.”

The Optometry Students Association initiated a relay hunger strike on August 13 as a first-year student, Abhishek Malviya, passed away due to COVID and swine flu. It was their allegation that an ambulance was "denied" to him by the authorities which is what led to his death. They claimed that the student was not provided with an ambulance since he was not a hostel resident. They also alleged that the AIIMS authorities were not providing hostel accommodation to paramedical students.

Rahul Jonwal, President of the Optometry Students Association said that although the administration had assured them of a meeting on August 18 to discuss their grievances regarding the incident, it was cancelled on the grounds that such a meeting will only be held once students stop protesting.

Additionally, students also informed that they were issued a memorandum that stated that, “All students of B. Sc Optometry, Dental Operating Room Assistant (DORA), Dental Hygiene (DH), are deemed to be attending the sit-in protest and therefore no academic attendance will be granted to any students unless they give in writing that they are not on agitation. All classes for B. Sc Optometry, Dental Operating Room Assistant (DORA), Dental Hygiene (DH) may be suspended except for students who state that they are not protesting.” A first year optometry student, who wished to stay anonymous, claimed that this was the last option for the administration to “scare” the protesting students.

What is the issue with accommodation on campus?

The administration at AIIMS claimed that there has been a progressive increase in the number of students at AIIMS, New Delhi, and there is a severe shortage of hostels for all students, as per a report by PTI.

It is written in the prospectus that students who pursue BSc Paramedical courses are not provided with hostels since the year 2020. Students are aware of this while applying and the same has been the case with other AIIMS as well.

"This has been communicated to the students on many occasions through past meetings and their representations have also been forwarded to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. There is provision for expansion of hostels for all students in the AIIMS masterplan," the hospital said in a statement, as per PTI.

However, Kavita Saini, an optometry student from the batch of 2020 said that seats have also been increased for the optometry course but the same has not been done with the hostel accommodation. “We have to find accommodation in nearby areas in South Delhi which are as expensive as Rs 15,000. Additionally, although the library is open 24x7, we cannot visit it at night because the nearby areas are not safe for us and we don’t live on campus,” she said.

Similarly, Preeti Kumari, a first year student of optometry, said that living outside campus becomes difficult for them on multiple occasions. “On some nights, we are posted for a late night shift. On such days we have to compromise on our safety as we stay outside campus. There have been instances of eve-teasing as well,” she said.

Another optometry student, who wished to stay anonymous, added that, “We also have to compromise on the quality of food so that we have money left to pay for the accommodation.” She said that if they are given hostel accommodation, then they will have the assurance of security as guards are present at every 10 metres on campus.

Students have said that they will continue the hunger strike until their demands are met by the administration.

(EdexLive has reached to the AIIMS administration and the copy will be updated once a response is received)/