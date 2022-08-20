Turns out the 1982 classic, not to forget Oscar-winning film, Gandhi is still a hit with youngsters. Directed by Richard Attenborough, the movie was screened for school children by the Government of Telangana as a part of the celebration of 75 years of the country's independence.



As many as 22.50 lakh students have watched it already, as stated in a report by PTI.



It was Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao who asked officials to screen the movie Gandhi on the Father of the Nation to educate the present generation about the freedom struggle.



The film is being screened in 552 theatres across the state free of cost. It was shown from August 9 to 11 and will again be screened from August 14 to 21.



Arrangements have been made to screen the movie for 2.50 lakh school children every day and 22.50 lakh students have watched it till August 18, official sources said.



Officials from other states are showing interest in the state government's initiative of screening the film to lakhs of school children, an official release said on Thursday.



Officials from states, including Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan enquired with Telangana officials on how the film is being screened on such a large scale, it said.



The state government has organised several events, including mass singing of the National Anthem, screening of Gandhi, plantation drives and distribution of fruits to patients in hospitals as part of the celebration of 75 years of Independence.