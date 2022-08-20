R B Udhayakumar, Deputy Leader of the Opposition has requested the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and the Minister of Health and Family Welfare to pay special attention to the issue, seek permission from the Central Government and take necessary action for the students to continue their studies.

Students from over 100 universities were rescued during the Russia-Ukraine war through Operation Ganga. Parents who have taken education loans and have spent their money on their children's education have been disillusioned. The students who were about to complete their studies were most stressed. More than 20,000 students have returned home and now, offline classes are about to commence in September.

An email has been sent to the students by the college to leave for Ukraine and the Parliamentary Standing committees have also recommended the same.

A ray of hope had presented itself for the Indian students from Ukraine medical universities who are stranded at home because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The Committee on External Affairs (2021-2022), in its fifteenth report, to the Lok Sabha has recommended that these students should be accommodated in private Indian medical colleges to complete their training and education.

The recommendation now comes after the stranded students staged many protests and demanded to be accommodated in Indian colleges. The issue was taken up in the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, but after deliberations, the National Medical Commission (NMC) along with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) concluded that accommodating the students was not a viable solution.