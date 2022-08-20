The newly-constructed Government Medical College in Odisha's Sundargarh district is all set to admit its first batch of students for the current academic session of 2022-23. According to a government official, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 100 MBBS seats for the commencement of admission.

The medical college falls under the administration of the state's Sambalpur University. District Collector Parag Gavali, speaking about the beginning of admission at the college, said that it will fulfil the state government's vision of promoting medical education in the tribal-dominated district. "The health sector in Sundargarh will get a major boost with the starting of this medical college," he said, as per a report by PTI.

The NMC has made it mandatory for the college to maintain biometric attendance and a website to display all the information about the college like the courses offered, faculty available and the number of students admitted. A letter has been addressed by the NMC to the Dean, conveying these instructions.

The new Government Medical College is spread over 21 acres. It is equipped with advanced classrooms and laboratories in various departments for imparting quality teaching and conducting practicals, as per PTI. The hostels are also located within the campus, which can accommodate a total of 480 male and female students.

The college has a six-storey super speciality hospital, with a 500-bed capacity. It has an adequate number of ICU beds, advanced diagnostic labs, modern operation theatres and its own oxygen plant. It has also been reported that the hospital promotes the use of unconventional energy with its roof-top solar panel set-up, as stated in the PTI report.