Four people, including a 17-year-old Intermediate second-year student, and three staffers of his college, suffered burn injuries on Friday, August 19, after a student leader doused himself with petrol and threatened self-immolation, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The incident, which occurred on the premises of the Narayana College at Bagh Amberpet, left the teenager, Sandeep a student leader, college principal Sudhakar Reddy and administrative officer Ashok Reddy with burn injuries.

As per the Amberpet police, an argument took place between Sandeep, who was representing the student, and the principal after the latter refused to give TC due to outstanding dues. During the argument, Sandeep poured petrol over himself. However, some of the petrol fell on a diya and the flames spread. While Sandeep suffered major burn injuries, the others escaped with minor burns.

All the victims were rushed to a private hospital and later shifted to Gandhi Hospital. Subsequently, the DEO issued a show cause notice seeking a report on the incident.