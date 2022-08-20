The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) alleged, on August 19, that despite its directions, private schools in Delhi have not admitted some children falling under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. In the wake of this, the NCPCR has sought the details of all the EWS admissions carried out in private schools since the 2020-21 academic year.

NCPCR has addressed a letter to the Chief Secretary of Delhi. The letter states, "It has been observed that despite strict directions to the officers and branches involved in ensuring admission of the candidates under EWS/DG and CWSN category, they have not been given admission till date," as per a PTI report.

"Subsequently, you are requested to provide details of the following for academic years 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23: Year-wise vacancy for EWS/DG category candidates, seats allotted against the vacancy, and total number of children admitted against the seats allotted in private schools of Delhi," it reads further.

NCPCR has also asked about the number of seats that remained vacant in the respective years, after the admission of children against allotted seats. "The requisite response with mentioned details may kindly be submitted to the Commission within seven days of receipt of this letter," the commission wrote to the Chief Secretary, as per PTI.