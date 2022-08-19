A 25-year-old student pursuing his Doctorate of Medicine in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) died by suicide on Thursday, August 18.



The student hailed from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh and was pursuing his second-year Doctorate of Medicine (DM) Neuro Medicine at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). He was residing in a private lodge on Arts College road, stated a report in The New Indian Express.



As per the police, it was reported that the student failed to get a NOC from the department for his forthcoming examination. He had informed the same to his family a few days ago.



On August 18, the student's father arrived in Coimbatore to meet his son, but the latter did not take the father's call. When the father reached the student's room, he found that his son had died by suicide.



Once alerted, Race Course Police retrieved the body and sent it to CMCH for postmortem. Police booked a case for investigation. CMCH Dean A Nirmala said that he had some psychiatry issues and it seems that he had not turned up at the ward for the past week.



"He was having some sort of depression and absenting himself from the past week. Staff from the department tried to contact him by phone but were not able to reach him. Following that they informed his parents via the HoD that is why his father had come it seems," he said in her reply.



For help to overcome suicidal thoughts, contact the health department's helpline 104 or the Vidiyal helpline run by Coimbatore police 0422-2300999.