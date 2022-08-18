An associate degree course in cybersecurity facilitated by a US university will soon be available to government college students in Karnataka. This comes after Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan CN held a discussion with Athens University on Wednesday, August 17, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

According to the minister, the university has expressed interest in providing English training and an MoU will be inked between Athens University and Sri Jayachamarajendra Polytechnic College to provide associate degrees in Cybersecurity, English Training and Skill Development courses. Currently, 24 students at the government college are already pursuing courses in Cybersecurity as part of the proposed partnership and will study their final year at the university in 2023-24.

Further, Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan CN also said that the university has expressed interest in setting up a training centre at the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) to teach English. “Athens University is very eager to teach quality English to the students of Karnataka. The university will also provide a four-year nursing degree in association with the Karnataka Skill Development Authority (KSDA),” he said.

Currently, the US university also has a standing MoU with Kuvempu University and Sri Krishnadevaraya University.