The fourth phase of Central University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 began with technical glitches on Wednesday, August 17, in as many as 13 exam centres. These were mainly in Delhi and were eventually cancelled due to "unavoidable" technical reasons, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

This was despite the National Testing Agency (NTA) and University Grants Commission (UGC) earlier claiming that a series of measures had been taken after the second phase of the examinations in August first week resulted in exam cancellations across India.

According to the UGC Chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, "Due to some unavoidable technical reasons, examination scheduled for today was cancelled in 13 centres in shifts one and two."

A total of 8,693 candidates were affected out of the 1,45,885 candidates, who appeared for the exam, he said in a statement. Those candidates whose examination was cancelled on Wednesday would be informed regarding their new date on Thursday. "It is proposed to hold these examinations on August 25," he added.



Where it went well, where it did not

The most affected were Delhi centres, where exams were cancelled in eight places in both shifts, except in Hari Vihar in Dwarka, where the morning shift was cancelled due to technical snags.

The examination centres include:

AIS Assessment Zone

Aakash International Sec Sr School, Nangloi

Guru Hargobind Institute of Management and Information Technology Delhi, Hargobind Enclave

IIITD Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Okhla

Asia-Pacific Institute of Management, Jasola

Mrs Global Institute of Technology College, Hari Vihar, Dwarka



Exams were also cancelled in two centres in Uttar Pradesh:

Banaras Hindu University

A-JNM College of IT Institute, JNM College, Varanasi

Similarly, in Bihar's Gaya and Patna, exams were cancelled in both shifts. In Faridabad's centre in Manav Rachna University, exams were also cancelled in the first shift.

Kumar, however, said that the fourth phase of the CUET-UG examinations started well in 455 Centres in 245 cities across the country, including in remote towns like Kargil, Navsari, Itanagar, Barpeta, Nalbari, Araria, Arrah, Begusarai, Bettiah, Bhabua, Buxar, Jammu, Samastipur, Bilaspur, Deoghar, Leh, Morena, Behrampur, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sriganganagar, Balia, Basti, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Mau, Sonbhadra, Srinagar (Uttrakhand).

In both shifts, Uttar Pradesh had a maximum number of candidates, 44033, followed by Delhi with 25131 candidates and 134 and 29 centres, respectively. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu, Goa, Leh, Ladakh, Manipur, Mizoram, Puducherry and Tripura had one centre each.



Coming up: Fourth and fifth phases

A total of 3.72 lakh candidates will be sitting for the exam in the fourth phase, which will be conducted on August 17, 18 and 20.

The fifth phase is slated for August 21, 22, and 23, and an estimated 2.01 lakh students are scheduled to take it. The last and the sixth phase of the examination are scheduled for August 24, 25, 26 and 30 and about 2.86 lakh students would be appearing for it.

These exams have been scheduled for students whose exams were cancelled due to technical, administrative and logistical problems during the second phase, which were to be held on August 4, 5 and 6.

Following the mass cancellations, which earned the testing agency brickbats, the UGC announced that the National Testing Agency (NTA) had taken a series of measures, including adding an additional technical workforce, mock tests at exam centres and increased server capacity to conduct the exam smoothly.