The Government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to permit those students who passed the Class X supplementary examinations to join Intermediate in SC Gurukulas.



This is opposed to the norm that admission will not be given to those students who pass the supplementary exams for this year, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



It was while speaking at a review meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday, August 16, Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna directed concerned officials to give admissions to students who cleared Class X in the supplementary exams also. He wanted the officials to fill all seats in the SC Gurukulas.



The Minister also asked the officials to send proposals for sanction of additional Intermediate seats.



Expedite steps for converting the seats of MEC and CEC streams, for which there is less demand, in Gurukulas as MPC and BiPC streams, the minister said.



"Take steps to conduct week-end tests to improve educational standards. Based on the marks secured by the students in the exams, steps should be taken to focus more on those students lagging behind," Nagarjuna said.



The COVID pandemic had impacted the SSC 2020 results in AP, leading to a drop in the pass percentage to 67.26 per cent. Of the 6,15,908 students who appeared for the exam, 4,14,281 cleared it.



In the supplementary examinations total of 1,23,231 students of the 2,06,648 who appeared for the Class X supplementary examinations have passed, registering a pass percentage of 64.2. With this, 5,37,491 students have passed the Class X examination-2022, registering a pass percentage of 88.68.