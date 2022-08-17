Education Minister, Government of Bihar, Chandrashekhar noting that the school education system in the state needed a complete overhaul, said that the Bihar government will be sending a team to Delhi and other states to study their education models.

This came just after a day Chandrashekhar took over as the new education minister of the state. He informed that the large number of vacancies in government schools and lack of proper performance evaluation systems are the main reasons for which the state's students are suffering, as stated in a report by PTI.

"I personally feel that the existing school education system in the state must be changed. It needs a complete overhaul. Since I am a professor, I can easily find out those areas where drastic changes are required," he told reporters.

"I have started interacting with government teachers and officials of the department. The large number of teacher vacancies in government schools and the lack of performance evaluation systems are the main reasons for which the state's students are suffering. These issues will be examined at length and people will witness drastic changes," he added.

Student-friendly and result-oriented education models followed by certain states, including the Delhi government, will be analysed before bringing in changes in the existing system, he said.

"People are praising the Arvind Kejriwal government's education model in the national capital. We will send our officials to study the successful school education system in certain states, including Delhi," said Chandrashekhar, an RJD MLA.

All vacant posts in schools and colleges will be filled, he said.

"Our Mahagathbandhan government is Bihar is committed to provide the best education to the students of the state," he said.