August 16 is the last date to pay the fees for the 2nd/Special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022. Candidates who have not yet paid the fees are advised to do so soon, before 10 pm. After this deadline, the applications will be invalid. “There will be no further extension of these dates,” the official notice reads.

It may be noted that the application date had been earlier extended by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board from August 7 to August 14, 2022. Another official notice on 2nd/Special OJEE states that this year, the courses of MTech, MArch and MPlan are also included in the exam. The decision was taken to include these courses after requests from various individuals and organisations were received in this regard. Candidates who wish to take admission in these courses can now appear for Special OJEE.

The exam is scheduled to be held in the last week of August or the first week of September. Candidates can visit the official OJEE website ojee.nic.in for these notifications.

It may also be noted that the counselling process of OJEE 2022 has been deferred, as per an official notification by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board. This notice is available on ojee.nic.in.

“Keeping in view the fact that the process of approval and affiliation of technical / professional institutes of the state by AICTE and University have not been completed and the results of some Universities / Councils / Boards have not been declared, the OJEE process of counselling is being deferred for the time being,” the notice reads.

The revised dates for counselling will be announced by the board “in due course”. Candidates are advised to keep in touch with the official website for the latest updates.

“Candidates, who have secured ranks in the JEE (Main) – 2022 and/or OJEE – 2022 and are interested to take admission in technical / professional institutes (Govt / Private) of the state, may participate in the OJEE counselling as and when it starts,” the notice reads further.

The OJEE exam was conducted from July 4 to July 8, and the results were announced on July 28.