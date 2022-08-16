Via the integrated attendance mobile application the attendance-taking of students, teachers and employees will reportedly commence for all the schools and offices that fall under Andhra Pradesh's School Education Department today, August 16.



Earlier, it was informed by Commissioner of School Education S Suresh Kumar that the attendance of students will be marked before 10 am while for teachers, it needs to be marked before 9 am, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



However, teachers' associations have been objecting to the implementation of the process of the latest technology by the department. Regarding the same, they have expressed several doubts.



State President of SC ST Teachers Association Samala Simhachalam wrote a letter to Minister Botcha Satyanarayana to postpone the implementation of this app-based attendance. State President of AP Upadhyaya Sangam had appealed to follow the current biometric method for the attendance of teachers as well as the students. He also appealed to the state government to provide a separate device for the latest method.



State President of MTF S Rama Krishna expressed doubts on how they will overcome network problems when it comes to capturing of attendance of teachers or students and how they'll manage MDM and so on if a single teacher in single teacher schools failed in registering their attendance.



According to the sources, the teachers have downloaded the app in the least numbers till date.