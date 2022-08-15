Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the National Education Policy 2020 in his address to the nation on the occasion of Independence Day and said that it will give people the "strength to be free from slavery". According to a report by PTI, Modi said, "I look with hope the way the new National Education Policy has been formulated with a lot of brainstorming, with the exchange of ideas from various people and is at the root of the country's education policy. "

From the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi, the Prime Minister, in his address to the country on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day of India, credited the NEP for its focus on skill development. "The skill that we have emphasised is such a power which will give us the strength to be free from slavery," he said. The NEP approved by the Union Cabinet in 2020 replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986. It has recommended some major reforms in the school and higher education systems in India.

In his address, Modi said, "This Digital India movement of developing semiconductors, entering the 5G era, spreading the network of optical fibres is not just to establish ourselves as modern and developed, but it is possible because of three intrinsic missions. These include the complete transformation of the education ecosystem, the revolution in health infrastructure and improvement in the quality of lifestyles of the citizens will be possible only through digitalisation."