On Saturday, August 13, Ahmedabad police nabbed three from an overseas education consultancy based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The police said that the three were held for allegedly forging mark sheets to help students in getting admission to institutes abroad, as stated in a report by PTI.

Further, the official said, an owner of the office of the firm, identified as Uniworld Education, and his two associates, have been arrested for changing marks in subjects like English, in which good scores are needed to get admission abroad.

Giving details on this, Inspector of Ellisbridge Police Station Sumit Rajput said, "The accused were involved in making fake mark sheets of students planning to go abroad to pursue studies. They were changing marks in subjects like English, scores of which need to be high for securing admission.

The inspector said, "During the raid conducted at the premises of the coaching centre on a tip-off, we recovered 31 mark sheets of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board and Saurashtra University for BBE (Bachelor of Business Economics) course."

Explaining the process of how forging is executed, the inspector said that the trio would first get the original mark sheets of the students wishing to go abroad. Then they would take out the logo with the signature from the original mark sheets and paste it on the fake mark sheets to make them appear original, he added.

Revealing the details of the course of action, the inspector said, Accused Manish Zaveri, Jitendra Thakor and Nirav Wakharia were booked under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467, 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "The accused were charging hefty amounts for this work. We have seized Rs 23.75 lakh cash, computer sets, mobile phones etc in the raid," the inspector informed.