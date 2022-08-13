Seems like the wait to travel back to China is finally coming to an end for students. In some relief, the Chinese Ambassador said that the first batch of students stranded back at home will soon return to China. Because of COVID-19 travel restrictions, especially with visas, thousands of students' education came to a halt.

In this regard, on Saturday, August 13, Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong said, "China welcomes Indian students. The first batch of Indian students to resume studies in China in the near future. Concerned departments of both countries are working together," as stated in a report by ANI.

It is said that both the governments of India and China were working consistently to ensure that the completion of students' education is not hampered. Thousands of students were stuck back home due to COVID-19 visa restrictions and have been awaiting a return to China.

The ambassador said, "We have been working intensively for the return of foreign students to China, as you can see. Some foreign students have already returned to China to continue their studies."

"As for the return of Indian students, as we have said before, the relevant departments in China and India have been in contact and made progress on this. The responsible departments in both countries will stay in close communication and work for the early return of the first batch of Indian students," he added.

To recall, even the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar had held several deliberations with the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting and stressed the need for expediting the process of return of Indian students to China to attend classes on an early date, as stated in a report by ANI. Additionally, on March 25, Jaishankar met with Wang Yi to facilitate the return of Indian students.

In this context, the MEA said, "I also took up strongly the predicament of Indian students studying in China who haven't been allowed to return citing COVID restrictions. We hope China will take a non-discriminatory approach since it involves the future of many young people."

Further, the MEA added, "Minister Wang Yi assured me that he would speak to the relevant authorities on his return on this matter. He also recognised the particular concerns that medical students have in this difficult situation." The Indian Embassy in China said that, in April, China expressed its willingness to facilitate the return of Indian students on a need-assessed basis.