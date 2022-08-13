Common University Entrance Test (CUET), which is being conducted for the first time in 2022 by the National Testing Agency (NTA), has reported several technical glitches and issues of test centre problems. Although the first three phases were held, many couldn't appear for the Phase II exam. In this regard, on August 13, the NTA announced that those who missed taking the CUET UG exam in Phase II will be allowed to re-appear in Phase VI, as stated in a report by IANS.

In this regard, the statement issued by the NTA read, "Those candidates who could not take the examination in Phase 2 conducted on 04, 05, and 06 August 2022 either due to technical reasons or due to cancellation of the Centre, will be allowed to appear in Phase 6 which will be held from 24 to 30 August 2022."

While about 6.31 lakh candidates participated in the first three phases, a total of 3.72 lakh candidates will be appearing in Phase IV. However, about 11,000 candidates who couldn't take the exam in Phase II are now moving to Phase VI, which is going to be held on August 30.

Moreover, candidates who were to appear for the Phase III exam were informed that their exam date is changed — from August 7, 8 and 10 to August 21, 22 and 23. Even this move resulted in a stir as students claim that they were informed in the last minute and it created some trouble as many were assigned test centres far away and they already travelled there.

Further, the NTA, along with support from the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), has increased the number of centre's capacity and new institutes. Also, it has been planning to deploy additional technical manpower namely, the faculty of Associate Professor Level as Technical Observer at every Centre to ensure the smooth running of the examination, as stated in a report by IANS.

Additionally, the NTA said it received some e-mails regarding digital glitches faced by individual candidates during the previous phase along with requests for a change of date, centre, city and re-examination. Therefore, such requests are being examined on a case-to-case basis using the audit trails of individual candidates and reports of the centres, it added. And if the requests are found feasible, the candidates will be appearing on August 30.