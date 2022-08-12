Along the lines of IIT Madras Research Park, Anna University's College of Engineering Guindy (CEG) campus will soon get a research park too, which will come up at a cost of Rs 50 crore, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The university has received building committee approval for the research park and is likely to start construction of the seven-storeyed building within the next two months. "We have plans to make the research park operational by next year," said Vice-Chancellor of the varsity, R Velraj.

Varsity officials said the higher education department will allocate funds for the construction of the research park soon. A patch of land has been identified near the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) campus, near the university, where the research park will come up.

The aim of the higher education department behind setting up the research park is to promote innovations and industry-related research work in the university. The research park will also provide much-needed exposure to the engineering students of the state's premier technical university.

According to varsity officials, in the seven-storeyed research, two floors will be earmarked for innovation and product development-related work that will be carried out by the university's faculty members and students. While another two floors will be allotted to start-ups, from where they can operate.

The university also has plans to accommodate a few of the established corporate companies in the research park to ensure that student and faculty members get good research projects to work on.

"We will sign MoUs with the corporates which will provide space in the Research Park. As per the MoU, they will have to provide some research projects to our faculty members and students and will also provide internships to our students," said Velrthe Vice-Chancellor.

The idea behind the Research Park is to propel innovation through incubation and joint research and development (R&D) efforts between academia and the industry. The Research Park will help in the development of students and motivate their professional growth, said a faculty member of the university.

"IIT Madras Research Park houses companies with a research focus and this has helped in leveraging the academic expertise of IIT Madras as well. We have similar plans too," said the faculty member.