Under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Karnataka High Court has refused to quash a case against a female teacher who pulled down the pants of a five-year-old girl student in the class, as stated in a report by IANS.



The order was given by a single division bench which was headed by Justice M Nagaprasanna on Thursday, August 11. As per the police, the accused is a 41-year-old teacher who worked in a private school and it was she who had approached the High Court seeking quashing of charges against her.



Based on the complaint by the parents of the child, Halasuru police in Bengaluru have been investigating the case. The accused teacher allegedly pulled the pants of a five-year-old student studying in nursery class in front of other children and embarrassed her. The incident happened in the year 2017.



In the complaint, the parents had charged the accused teacher with initially beating the child and later pulling down her pants in front of the class. The teacher also made her stand before other students in that state. The accused teacher had threatened the child that she would be locked up in a dark room where a ferocious dog was waiting for her.



The five-year-old child narrated this to her parents, who lodged a criminal complaint against the teacher with Halasuru police in 2017.



Considering the sensitivity of the case, the High Court bench refused to quash the criminal proceedings against the teacher.