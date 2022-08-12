On August 12, a board official informed that a Class XII student from Ahmedabad has been debarred from appearing for the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) examinations for a year. This punishment is the course of action for the boy, who allegedly tried to bribe the examiner by sticking a Rs 500 note inside his answer sheet, the official added, stated a report in PTI.

Giving more details, the official added that the boy is 1 of the 22 students of the Class XII Science stream who faced disciplinary action of ban from appearing in the exam for a year, on various grounds, such as copying or writing something using red pen on the answer sheet.

The official, while informing that a Rs 500 note was stuck inside the answer sheet of the Chemistry paper with glue, claimed, "Someone must have told him that such tricks might work to pass the exam." Also, it is said that it was the examiner who found the note and reported it to the Board for further action. In this context, the exam committee recorded the student's statement, withheld his results and banned him from appearing for the exam for the next year.

"As a punishment, he has to now appear for the Board exam in March next year. Although students who fail two papers are allowed to appear in a supplementary exam in July, this student was not allowed to sit for that exam as a punishment."

Another point highlighted by the official is that students who are caught with mobile phones will be debarred for three years as punishment by the Board.