The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) Second Phase concluded yesterday, August 10, Wednesday even though exam cancellations owing to technical and administrative glitches have resulted in a delay in the final schedule.



The entrance exam, which is being conducted for the first time, was scheduled to conclude on August 20, but now, will conclude only on August 28, as stated in a report by PTI.



The third phase of the examination on August 17, 18, and 20 will be conducted as per the schedule informed earlier to the candidates.



It may be recalled that the first three days of the exam were marred by technical glitches prompting the National Testing Agency (NTA), the agency that was conducting the exams, to cancel the test at multiple centres, the exam on August 7, 8 and 10 were mostly glitch-free.



The exam also had to be cancelled at centres in Kerala and Itanagar following floods and landslides.



"On the final day, the exam was conducted at 275 test centres and in 210 cities across the country involving 64,858 registered candidates. The exam went off well in all centres in morning and evening sessions," UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.



Jogging the memory

The first shift of the second phase of CUET UG was cancelled at several centres across 17 states, while the second shift was cancelled at all 489 centres.



On Friday, the exam was cancelled at 50 centres.



Expecting a similar situation on Saturday, August 6, the NTA cancelled CUET UG for the day at 53 centres and sent messages to candidates about its postponement on Friday night.



UGC Chairman Kumar had on Tuesday said there were "indications of sabotage" and hence, the exams were cancelled at various centres.



"There were reports and indications of sabotage in the process. NTA (National Testing Agency) immediately swung into action and cancelled and postponed examinations in centres which witnessed such a possibility," he shared.



"Strict action will be taken against anyone involved in wilful sabotage of the process," he had said.



The UGC chairman had in March announced that CUET scores will be the basis for admission to 45 central universities which can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.