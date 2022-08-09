A pass rate of 82.10% was recorded in Arts and 70.35% in Vocational Education in the Annual Plus II examinations, the results of which were declared by Odisha's Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Monday, August 9.



When it comes to last year, the pass percentage of students was 89.49 in Arts and 86.02 in Vocational Education, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



Announcing the results, CHSE Chairman Ashwini Mishra said there has been a delay in the publication of the results owing to COVID-related challenges. However, the performance of the students in this year's exams has been encouraging and has been better than the exams in pre-pandemic years.



In the year 2020, when the examinations were conducted in offline mode, the pass percentage was 67.56 in Arts and 57.53 in vocational education, he said.



Mishra said 1,71,288 out of a total of 2,08,631 students passed the exams in the Arts stream this year. As many as 62,734 students passed in the first division, while 41,193 secured the second division and 67, 341 students were placed in the third division.



Besides, 177 students scored above 90% marks, while 28 higher secondary schools recorded 100% results. No school recorded zero results this year. Khurda district recorded the highest pass percentage of 87.80, while Nabarangpur district scored the lowest pass percentage of 64.16.



Similarly, of the 5,673 candidates who appeared in the examination in the vocational education stream this year, 3,991 students secured pass marks.



As many as 1,548 students secured first division and 1,889 students got second, while 538 students were placed in the third division. No school recorded zero per cent results. Balasore topped the districts with the highest pass percentage of 93.89 and Kalahandi remained at the bottom with a pass percentage of 37.29.



Girls recorded a pass percentage of 87.45% in Arts and 74.73% in Vocational Education, outperforming the boys in both the steams, who scored 75.08 in Arts and 66.39 in Vocational Education.



The CHSE chairman said the council will soon issue a notification allowing students to apply for re-addition of marks or any other correction in the mark-sheet by August 16. The notification for the instant exams will also be issued on August 19, he said.