The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday, August 8, refused to stay the counselling process for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) in a plea challenging the decision of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to not issue the question papers of the test and the answer key, while alleging serious discrepancies in the scores of the candidates who appeared for the test.

As per a report by Live Law, the petition was filed by doctors whose grievance is that though there are serious mismatches in their NEET PG 2022 scores, the NBE is not granting revaluation. The petition urged the court to constitute a High Power Committee to examine instances of alleged discrepancies in scores to ensure fairness and transparency in the evaluation mechanism, as per Live Law.

After the NEET PG results were declared, the petitioners said that they were shocked to see the disparity between the actual score and the expected score. When a candidate raised grievances regarding their score, the NBE clearly stated that they would not provide for revaluation, rechecking or retotaling of responses, as per Live Law.

The Bench will hear the issue again on August 25, as per Live Law. Although an official confirmation is awaited, reports have suggested that the counselling process of NEET PG 2022 will begin from September 1.