Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) clocks a milestone as it recorded the highest number of job offers ever received during campus placements in the academic year 2021-22. It received 1,199 job offers from 380 companies during Phase I and II of campus placements.

A press release stated that with the addition of 231 pre-placement offers as well, a total of 1,430 job offers were received, which is significantly higher than the previous highest of 1,151 job offers that was recorded during the academic year 2018-19.

In fact, as many as 80 per cent of students who opted for campus placements during the academic year have received job offers during the placements process itself, the press release said. Additionally, all 61 MBA students were also placed this season, leading to 100 per cent placement for the institute's Department of Management Studies, according to the press release. The average salary that was received by students during this time was Rs 21.48 lakh per annum, with USD 250,000 as the highest salary offered.

Students have also received international offers in Phase I from companies such as Glean, Micron Technologies, Accenture Japan, Uber and others, contributing to a total of 45 international offers. The top recruiters, in terms of number of job offers during 2021-22, were EXL service (28 offers) and OLA Mobility (27 offers).

Professor CS Shankar Ram, outgoing Advisor (Placement) at the institute, attributed the success of the placement drive to the curricular and co-curricular opportunities on campus. “This is a testament to the exceptional curricular training and co-curricular opportunities received by our students at IIT Madras. On behalf of IIT Madras, I thank our recruiters for this successful season and hope that they continue to engage with us for placements and other activities,” he said in the press release.