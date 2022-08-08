How to improve the dignity of teachers in the country? How to make education futuristic and skill oriented? These are among the few questions being asked by the National Council of Education and Research Training (NCERT) in its digital survey to develop school education's curriculum framework.

The Digital Survey for National Curriculum (DiSaNC) is being conducted by the education ministry and the NCERT as part of the public consultation process for the formulation of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), as stated in a report by PTI.

"Based on the recommendation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the process for formulation of NCF is being undertaken by adopting a paperless and bottom up approach. All stakeholders should join this massive and intensive public consultation process and contribute for the formulation of the framework. They must share your valuable suggestions by filling up the survey, because every input counts," a senior NCERT official said as per PTI.

There are a total of 10 questions in the survey and each of them has five options. The other questions are regarding people's opinions on values that need to be imbibed in children in the course of school education, languages they should learn from Class I onwards and parents' envision of teachers' role in the holistic development of children.

It has also sought the stakeholders' opinion on the subject areas that children need to study in from Classes VI to VIII (secondary stage) and Classes III to V (preparatory stage), besides their take on the focus of learning by children in the age group of three to eight years (foundational stage).

"The development of NCF for school education is a huge consultative exercise, not limited in any way to the national level. In fact, for the first time, it is based on a bottom-up and paperless approach, rather than a top down approach," a senior NCERT official said, as per PTI.

"Each state has set up 25 state focus groups with its own set of experts on key areas, such as pedagogy, assessment, environmental studies, inclusion, knowledge of India, various disciplines like language, social sciences, science, mathematics, and technology," he added, as per PTI.