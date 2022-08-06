Another suspected case of food poisoning has been reported in Telangana, this time in Adilabad.



After consuming biscuits served as morning snacks at Jaipur Gurukul school, about 15 students fell ill and had to be rushed to the Mancherial government hospital for treatment. All the students were declared out of danger later.



As per school authorities, students had started vomiting and were taken to the hospital immediately for treatment.



Recently, cases of food poisoning were reported at Kasturba School in Bela mandal, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule school in Nirmal and Kasturba school in Sirpur (T) in Kumurambheem Asifabad district.



Student leader B Rahul alleged that the education system has completely collapsed in the State due to various reasons. “Cases of food poisoning are now being reported with increasing regularity and yet, the government is not taking any measures to ensure hygiene and better quality of food in hostel messes,” he said.



Rahul said the government is allocating Rs 1,500 per student per month for food, which comes to Rs 50 per day. “How can a student be given food three times a day by spending only Rs 50 per day? Even a dosa at a tiffin centre costs Rs 40. The rice supplied to the schools doesn’t cook properly due to polishing, so students cannot eat it. Also, insects can often be spotted in the stored rice,” he said.



Apart from this, the students have not yet received textbooks, Rahul said.