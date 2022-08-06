On Saturday, August 6, the Punjab government announced a one-time relaxation in the age limit for the benefit of education providers or volunteers working on a contractual basis. It will enable them to compete for regular jobs. 'Regular posts' refer to the Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) posts that are filled through direct recruitment. Speaking about the government's decision, School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains made the announcement via an official statement, as reported by PTI.

He explained that education providers, which include teachers under the Education Guarantee Scheme-Alternative and Innovative Education (EGS-AIE) and Special Trainer (STR) teachers, have been rendering their services diligently in government schools for several years.

Such teachers are recruited under various schemes. Bains also said that they were demanding relaxation in the age limit for direct recruitment to secure their future as many of them have already crossed the age limit for direct recruitment. The Minister stated that he had taken up the matter with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and after a sympathetic consideration, Mann ordered the one-time relaxation in recruitment.

The move stands to benefit 12,000 education providers and volunteers to apply for 5,994 ETT posts on the basis of their experience. Bains clarified that this exemption was only for one time and would be applicable for the upcoming recruitment of 5,994 ETT posts in the administrative department.