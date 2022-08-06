The Puducherry government has decided to convert all the classrooms in government primary schools to smart classrooms. Around 200 primary schools in the Union Territory will be converted into smart classrooms in the initial phase, officials informed. The officials have planned to introduce smart classes in the government primary schools by equipping them with audio-visual devices, smart televisions, projectors and e-content. A budget of Rs 1.5 to 2 lakh is required to convert each classroom into a smart classroom, as per a report by IANS.

The required fund for the project would be pooled through the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, the officials informed. The Puducherry government has already initiated discussions to convert the classrooms into smart classes with a Bengaluru-based vendor. State School Education Secretary A Muthamma also conducted a high-level discussion in this regard.

Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam said, "We are in the process of converting the primary schools into smart classes and we are trying to scout for funds. Presently, the Class X and XII government school classrooms across the Union Territory have Information Communication Technology classrooms and we are planning to extend the same to middle and primary schools, thus converting all the government schools classrooms to smart classes."

IANS also reports that the Education Department is also in the process of implementing the Nipun Bharat Mission, which aims to create an enabling environment of foundational literacy and numeracy. The Mission seeks to ensure that each child is able to accomplish writing, reading and numerical skills before they reach Class III.