The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) and the National Institute of Siddha (NIS) have agreed on a partnership for the development of new collaborative teaching programmes, research in molecular biology, in-vitro cell line studies and health system research. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), in this regard, was signed between the institutes.

IIT-M also informed that the MoU was signed recently by Professor V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, and Dr R Meenakumari, Director, NIS, in the presence of Professor Ravindra Gettu of IIT Madras, as mentioned in a report by PTI.

IIT Madras stated that the partnership will pave the way for exchange of faculty members and promote the exchange of students, as well as PhD and Post-Doctoral scholars for teaching and training programmes. NIS is a Centre of Excellence for research and higher education in Siddha system of medicine in Chennai, IIT-M said.

Speaking about the importance of the collaboration, Prof Kamakoti said that the focus will also be on establishing a scientific basis that explains the efficacy of Siddha medicines. Under this partnership, the institutes will also jointly organise seminars, workshops, webinars, conferences, continuing education programmes (including continuing medical education) and develop academic programmes, as per PTI.

"We hope that the collaboration will open new avenues for knowledge-sharing about the tremendous therapeutic potential of available Siddha medicine and the application of cutting-edge technology of IIT-M in scientific validation of Siddha formulations, identification of its bioactive molecule and mechanism of action. The collaboration will also enhance the exposure of students in the important area of herbal research and technology," Dr Meenakumari said, speaking about the expected outcomes of the collaboration.