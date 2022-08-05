It's barely been weeks since about 150 IIIT Basara students fell ill and had to be rushed to hospitals for food poisoning. Now, about 20 students from the Engineering college fell ill and are undergoing treatment on the campus in Nirmal district on Thursday, August 4.



The students shared that they had uthappa for breakfast after which they started vomiting. Complaints of stomach ache and headache were also reported and students were rushed to the campus dispensary, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



However, the varsity administration dismissed any talk of food poisoning, insisting that it was a case of seasonal fever. They pointed out the fact that the treatment was administered in the campus dispensary and there was no need to send any student to the hospital.



When the protests started again

Notwithstanding Thursday’s incident, questions regarding the quality of food supplied to the students remain.



Recently, students staged a hunger strike in the dining hall, refusing to eat for a day and a half. They called off their protest after the food inspector collected samples of the food served.



On Wednesday, IIIT Basara students brought the issue to the notice of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and before that, to the notice of Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy who met them to persuade them to call off their week-long protest.



Among the other demands raised by the students during that protest were the appointment of a regular Vice-Chancellor and the change of the mess contractor.



On Thursday, the students said that despite so much media attention, they are still served poor-quality food.