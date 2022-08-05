During Delhi University's Academic Council meeting, the RSS-affiliated National Democratic Teachers' Front (NDTF) raised the issue of "irregularities" in the governing body of Delhi Government-funded colleges. The teachers' body called for DU to take over these colleges.

The meeting was held on August 3 but, on August 5, the NDTF briefed about the several issues discussed. The members also expressed their concern regarding the delay in the teachers' appointment process during the meeting.

A statement from the NDTF said, "The issue of irregularities of the governing body of colleges fully funded by Delhi Govt was also raised by the NDTF members. Due to lack of funds in 28 colleges funded by the Delhi Government, there is a lack of basic facilities such as toilets in these colleges," as mentioned in a PTI report.

"Teachers and other employees are penalised without their fault. In Deen Dayal Upadhyay College, due to lack of funds, a notice has come to cut electricity connection due to arrears of electricity bill," it added.

"All the members of the NDTF demanded to convene a special meeting of the Academic Council regarding the governing body of Delhi Government-funded colleges "and to take 28 colleges under the university or the UGC (University Grants Commission)," the statement said further.

The issue of the workload of the professors and associate professors was also raised in the meeting and a clarification was sought by the NDTF members. All the members strongly opposed the appointment of teachers above 65 years, cautioning the university administration against taking any such step.

On the other hand, Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh stated that the professors and associate professors have to work for 14 hours and the assistant professor 16 hours, which will include taking classes, tutorials and practicals, as per PTI.

It has been reported that for the last 2-3 years, the colleges and the government have been locked in a tussle over the issue of release of funds.