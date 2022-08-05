Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ISS Facility Services India to train students in the BBA (Facilities and Hygiene Management) programme. The company will assist DSEU with curriculum advisory, faculty and staff development workshops, internships and placement support as a part of this agreement.

The ISS Group also informed that six scholarships would be provided to high-performing students in need. It may be noted that ISS India has also opened a facility management lab at the DSEU campus. This would assist the skill development process with the tools and technology required for the sector.

"ISS Facility Services India, a subsidiary of the Denmark-based global facility management services and workplace experiences leader ISS A/S (ISS Group), has today signed an MoU with Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) to train students enrolled in BBA (Facilities and Hygiene Management) Programme," the ISS Group stated, as mentioned in a report by PTI.

Meanwhile, DSEU Vice-Chancellor Neharika Vohra has welcomed the collaboration. She said that it would help the students to gain hands-on experience. She also said that the skill labs that ISS is setting up for the students focuses on training them on emerging technologies in the hygiene management sector.

"Experiential learning has been our go-to tool while emphasising on the need to view higher education from the lens of teaching as per the industry and market needs. We look forward to extending this learning experience for our students with the support of ISS," she stated, as per the PTI report.