For the academic session 2021-2022, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had directed universities to refund fees on account of all cancellations of admission or even migrations of students. And on July 12, 2022, it had requested higher educational institutions to fix the last date of their undergraduate admission process after CBSE Class XII resultmigs. The UGC recalled this in a letter addressed to Vice-Chancellors of all universities and principals/directors of all colleges/institutes on August 2, 2022.

"Also, it may be noted that several entrance examinations including CUET, JEE Main, JEE Advance etc. have been delayed, due to which admissions may continue up to October, 2022," stated the letter.

Hence, "in order to avoid financial hardships being faced by parents" UGC said that full refund of fees should be done by higher educational institutions on account of all cancellations of admissions and migrations of students. It can do this up to October 31, 2022 for the academic session 2022-2023 only as a special case.

"It is made clear that the entire fee, including all charges, should be refunded (i.e., there should be zero cancellation charges) on account of cancellations/migrations up to October 31, 2022. Thereafter, on cancellation/withdrawal of admissions up to December 31, 2022, the entire fee collected from a student should be refunded in full after deducting not more than Rs 1000/- as processing fee," read the letter with the subject, 'Fee refund policy 2022-2023'.