After postponing the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) document verification for counselling, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has said that verification will take place on August 8.

The date for document verification had been deferred amidst mass protests from across the state against the authority’s move to not consider 2021 PU examination marks in totalling KCET scores, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Due to this, there are several students who have claimed that their ranks dropped significantly as a result

With document verification to originally begin on August 5, parents and students have protested outside KEA offices, as well as the residence of Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan.

However, both KEA and the minister have maintained that the decision will remain in place and assured that students will be allotted seats. In a series of tweets on Tuesday night, August 2, Narayan said the decision has been taken in the interest of the 3lakh students who had written the test in 2021 and 2022.

“In the interest of the three lakh students, KEA has decided not to consider the PUC marks of 24,000 students who have cleared the second PUC in the academic year 2021-22 and have re-written CET this year as well. There is no change in this. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has also been informed,” he said on social media.

Further, to reassure students, he said that all 24,000 students will be given seats at various colleges. “In 2021-22, the second PUC exam was not to be conducted in the wake of Covid. Thus, admissions to professional courses were given on the basis of CET marks only,” he said.

Despite this, parents and students are planning on holding an indefinite fast from August 4 at Freedom Park.