Since KEA announced KCET 2022 results on July 29, the students from 2021 who attempted the exam again have been protesting. The main reason is that the repeaters were allotted ranks in the KCET exam based on their KCET scores alone, whereas other students have been ranked based on their KCET scores and II PU results in a 50-50 weightage split.

Today, August 4, a writ petition was filed by Advocate Shathabish Shivanna, Arnav Bagalwadi and Abishek Janardhan in the Karnataka High Court for quashing the KEA order dated July 30, 2022 on the ground that it is "it is wholly arbitrary, unreasonable and suffers total non application of mind as it prescribes a discriminative mode of evaluation in KCET,2022 examination for Students of the 2020-21 batch (Repeater students)", stated a press release put out by NSUI (National Students' Union of India).

The press release went on to inform that as the High Court noted the urgency of the matter, "heard the learned counsel and adjourned the matter to Monday for orders."

When advocate Shathabish Shivanna, the counsel for the petitioner, stated that the verification process might commence which will be unjust to students, the government advocate representing the state and KEA clarified that no such process will be initiated.

When EdexLive reached out to Executive Director of KEA, Ramya S, to confirm if the verification process will be halted, she said, "The verification process will continue as per schedule."



(The copy was updated after receiving a response from KEA.)