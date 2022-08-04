While the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has pushed the document verification process for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 from August 5 to August 8 and has made it clear that II PU (Pre-University) results will not be considered for repeaters, NSUI filed a petition before the Karnataka High Court today, August 4, at 10.30 am, regarding the same.

"Advocate Shathabish Shivanna (who filed the petition on behalf of NSUI) said that the court has taken up the matter and has decided to hear the matter by the end of the list today (if time permits) as there is grave urgency," shared Lakshya Raj, NSUI (National Students' Union of India) President of Bengaluru City University.

Additionally, a repeater, who wished to stay anonymous, shared that three separate petitions have been filed before the High Court.

How the protests began

Since KEA announced KCET 2022 results on July 29, the students from 2021 who attempted the exam again have been protesting. The main reason is that the repeaters were allotted ranks in KCET exam based on their KCET scores alone, whereas other students have been ranked based on their KCET scores and II PU results in a 50-50 weightage split.

A point to note is that usually there are 1,500 students who take the exam again, but this year, a whopping 25,000 students took the exams again. Lakshya Raj points out that, last year around 3,000 repeaters were there but as the number of repeaters was less in number, they were considered and given seats. But this time, since the number of repeaters is huge, it is a bigger problem that needs to be addressed.

Since, a large number of students, and their parents, feel like they have been dealt an unfair hand, even today, on August 4, protests are being organised at Freedom Park in Bengaluru.

Woes of students and parents

A repeater said, "An amendment was made to the KCET rules because nobody had written board exams and they decided to announce ranks based on KCET scores only. This was valid only for 2021 and by default the rule changes back to what it was in 2020."

But, "The mistake they (KEA) made is, it was given in 2021 that board marks will not be considered for the year 2021 because these students did not write board exams. Which does not mean that their II PU marks cards become invalid and do not hold the same value as that of any other year's," the repeater questioned.

A repeater's parent Manjula said, "After appearing for KCET 2021, my daughter wanted to explore the NDA (National Defence Academy) exam which was open for women last year. But as she couldn't qualify in the further rounds, my daughter reappeared for KCET 2022. What mistake did my daughter commit?"

Further, Manjula pointed out that, "Reappearing for KCET is for scoring better, it is not a supplementary exam. So, why are the students at fault for reappearing?"

Anotehr disappointed parent, AM Mohammed Riyaz, who was protesting in front of KEA office on Monday, August 1 said, "If the KEA won't consider PU marks then these won't be valued anywhere else. Therefore, the students are left at a loss."

AIDSO (All India Democratic Students' Organisation) is another students' organisation that is extending support to the cause of repeaters.

State Secretary of AIDSO, Ajay Kamath said, "The exam was conducted by an independent board, so clearly, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has no right to say that they won't consider PU marks. Because PU is an independent board and the exam was a valid examination."

Further, he added, "We are planning to meet the PU board within a week to ask them to stand by the students and extend their support to them."