Three hashtags # JEEMains2022ExtraAttemptforall , #JEEAspirantsFutureMatters and #JEEStudentsWantJustice were trending on Twitter on August 3, 2022, as students sought another JEE Mains 2022 attempt as they faced technical issues, apart from other issues.

Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in two sessions: one in June and another in July.

Although NTA released answer keys for the JEE Mains 2022 Session II and kept the portal open for representations and objections raised by the candidates, many of the candidates took to Twitter to express their concerns and seek an extra attempt.

In support of the students, Roshan Kumar, General Secretary, Bihar AISU (All India Students' Union) wrote a letter to the Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on August 4, 2022. The representation listed the problems students faced and why they have been urging the ministry for another attempt.

Listing out the reasons

To brief about the reasons for another attempt, a Twitter user Siri (@supersiri20) whose bio says, 'Raising Voice Of Students', tweeted, "Many #JEEMains2022 Aspirants Faced a lot of Issues. Server Failure (Ques. Were not visible on screen), Computer Shut Down Problems, Wrong Response sheet/Percentile Issues, Floods etc. @DG_NTA @dpradhanbjp ji kindly intervene & do Justice! #JEEMainsThirdAttemptForAll."

Not to forget Assam floods happened during exam time and the JEE Main 2022 Session I exam was not cancelled. Because of floods, many students were not able to travel to their centres to appear for the exam.

The founder of the Gurgaon Parents Association Pradeep Rawat, tweeted, "Giving the option to 250 odd #JeeMains2022 Attempters to give the exam again out of almost 10lac aspirants is not justice. Justice is #JEEMainsThirdAttemptForAll"

Problems with the answer key?

Having said that what comes as a new problem is, as per students' claims, there were issues with the answer key. In this regard, a Twitter user @ItsJanvii tweeted saying, "Blunders in both jee session... blunder in results...Now blunder in answer key...more than 1300 students have registered a complaint in 4 hours regarding wrong answer key provided..the number is even bigger."

Furthermore, Piyush Ranjan (@PiyushR04407062) claims in his Tweet, "My response sheet is showing a lesser number of questions attempted whereas it's 9 less than that I've attempted as shown at the counter in the system at the end of the exam."

Amar Kumar (@Amardee65185809) pointed out, "On paper #JEEMains2022 Attempters had two attempts but that got practically reduced to just one attempt as internet issues, technical glitches, non-loading of questions made 1st attempt futile."

NTA got back to a student

Another user Komal Krisvy's (@KomalKrisvy) Tweet read, "@DG_NTA If u don't want to conduct the third attempt then at least shift the dates of jee adv for 1 month. Don't conduct an important exam with such haste."

Meanwhile, when Komal reached out to NTA via mail, the agency replied and the candidate felt hopeful about a solution to the problem being faced. In a Tweet, Komal attached the screengrabs of the NTA's reply which read, "NTA is responding. That's the power of unity. You are so close to victory don't you dare give up now." While the NTA response read "With reference to many requests made by you and many other students on conducting the 3rd attempt of Joint Entrance Exam (Main) - 2022, it is to inform you that NTA has conducted several discussions regarding it. Any decision made will be communicated through the website."

All competitive exams this year 2022 have been a point of discussion for various reasons like the schedule clashing with other exams, delay in admit cards, technical issues, natural calamities and so on. Despite being urged to postpone the exams, most exams were held on time. Now with the release of answer keys, the demand to conduct another attempt raises.