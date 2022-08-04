A few central universities have been granted exemption from admitting students via Common University Entrance Test - Under Graduate (CUET - UG) 2022 for one year owing to "operational difficulties", the Ministry of Education informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, August 3.

In a written response, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar stated that in pursuance of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, it was decided that a common entrance test will be conducted for admissions in central universities of India that fall under the Ministry of Education from the academic year 2022-23. This was done to reduce the burden on students, varsities as well as the education system itself, stated a report in PTI.

The CUET has been announced for undergraduate courses and it has been decided to make it available for the postgraduate courses also on an optional basis. While the Minister of State also informed that for state universities, CUET is optional.



Following is the list of universities that have been exempted due to operational difficulties, as mentioned by the Minister of State:

1) Sikkim University

2) Rajiv Gandhi University

3) Manipur University

4) Assam University

5) Tezpur University

6) Nagaland University

7) Tripura University

8) Mizoram University



9) North Eastern Hill University (NEHU)

10) Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (HNBGU)

These have been allowed to take admission to their affiliated colleges as per the past practice for the year 2022-23 only. CUET is optional for state and private universities.