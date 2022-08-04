Every year, several students across India seek admission to Delhi University. Take last year for example, DU received a whopping 1,70,186 applications!

This year, with Common University Entrance Test in place, the university on Wednesday, August 4 approved a new admission process for its undergraduate programmes based on CUET scores.

Most of you might have questions regarding this process. Don’t worry we break it down for you here.

How will the admissions be conducted this time?

A central portal called the Common Seat Allocation System 2022 has been designed for admission to all colleges. It will be conducted in three phases: In the first phase, students can log onto the common portal and fill in the application form. You will also have to make a non-refundable payment at this stage.

In the second phase, which will only begin after the CUET UG results have been declared, students will have to select the programme and college combination that they prefer on the centralised portal itself. In the third phase, seats will be allocated through a merit list.

What will happen if two or more students have the same CUET merit score?

In such cases, the student with a higher percentage of aggregate marks — for the best three subjects of Class XII — will be given preference. And if the score is still tied, the older student will be given preference.

What if a student wants to withdraw their admission?

Officials have informed that students who wish to withdraw their admission would be charged Rs 1,000. Additionally, there will be no option to withdraw once the spot admission round is announced.

What about students who want to apply under the Extra Curricular Activity (ECA)?

These students will have to pay an additional fee. For admission through the sports quota, 50 per cent weightage will be given to the CUET score and the rest to a performance-based test.