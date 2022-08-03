Andhra Pradesh SSC (Secondary School Certificate) Supplementary 2022 results are out! The Class X supplementary results were released today, August 3, Wednesday. The candidates who appeared for the supplementary exam can now check the results online via the official sites: bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in and manabadi.com.

The AP SSC betterment exam was conducted from July 6 to July 15, 2022. Initially, the results were expected to be announced in the first week of August. The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh has announced the supply results/marks.

Here is how you can check the results:

1. Open the official website bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in and manabadi.com

2. Select ‘AP SSC Supply Result 2022’

3. Enter the hall ticket number and other details

4. Select the Get Results option

5. The Manabadi Class X SSC Supplementary results will be displayed

6. Download the soft copy for future reference

The AP SSC exam 2022 was conducted from April 27 to May 9, 2022. For which results were declared on June 6, 2022, in online mode. Sources say that more than six lakh students appear for the AP SSC exam every year.