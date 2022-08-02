The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has launched a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree option in its BSc in Programming and Data Science course. Offered under the multiple entry and exit model, the course can be taken under the diploma, certificate or degree options. The BS degree enables students to complete an eight-month apprenticeship or project with companies or research institutions.

Most importantly, the eligibility criteria for this programme do not include the dreaded, highly competitive Joint Entrance Exam (JEE). Anyone who has studied English and Mathematics in Class X can apply. Even those who are currently pursuing their Class XII can apply. Moreover, students who complete the four-year BS can appear for GATE and pursue an MTech in India, or apply for postgraduate degrees abroad.

The classes will be conducted entirely online and there is no age limit on applying for the programme. In a statement, the institution said, "This first-of-its-kind programme makes it possible for students to study from IIT Madras without attempting the intensely-competitive Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). This directly benefits the students from rural areas and economically disadvantaged backgrounds for whom attending JEE coaching classes would be a significant hurdle. The programme also offers up to 100% scholarships for deserving students in financial need."

According to information released by the institute, more than 13,000 students are already enrolled in the programme, with the highest number of students signing up from Tamil Nadu, followed by Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The course will consist of in-person exams, which will be conducted on Sundays in 116 examination centres across 111 cities in India. The examination centres have also been opened in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Sri Lanka, said the institute in a press release. Prof Andrew Thangaraj, Professor In-Charge, BS in Data Science and Applications, IIT Madras, said that this will open the programme up to larger demographics and can be pursued whilst one is working or studying elsewhere full-time.