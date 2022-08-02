Education policies are being formulated in Andhra Pradesh with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as the basis and the implementation is also being carried out with a student-centric approach in mind, stated Special Chief Secretary of the State School Education Department of Andhra Pradesh, B Rajasekhar.

The Special Chief Secretary stated while making it clear that there will be no trouble induced by the merger of classes as far as students are concerned and this merger will be carried out only after all the issues are resolved.

While speaking in the Secretariat on Monday, August 1, he implored the media to not mislead parents, students and the public when it comes to the merger of classes. "It is a merger of classes, not a merger of schools. The merger of classes is being done to ensure proper utilisation of infrastructure and human resources and to lay a solid foundation for the students at the primary level," he clarified.

The School Education department has discussed the process with all the stakeholders and the policy has been approved by the Cabinet.

Nearly 8,232 second-grade teachers will be promoted as school assistants. Besides, the number of headmaster posts will increase with the merger of classes, he explained.