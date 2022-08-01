Is it possible to score 151 in an exam that's out of 100? Well, the impossible has been achieved by an undergraduate (UG) student of the state-run Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) in Bihar's Darbhanga district. This feat even surprised the student.

It was in his Political Science paper-4 in the part-2 examination of the varsity that the BA (Honours) student scored 151 out of 100, he shared on Sunday, July 31, as stated in a report by PTI.

"I was really surprised to see the results. Although it was a provisional mark sheet, authorities should have checked it before releasing the result," he said.

In another case, that's interesting, a student who scored zero in Accounting and Finance paper-4 in his BCom part-2 examination has been promoted to the next grade.

"The university admitted that it was a typing error and they issued me a revised mark sheet," he said.

The varsity's registrar, Mushtaq Ahmed, told PTI that both mark sheets had typing errors.

"After correcting the typographical errors, the two students were issued fresh mark sheets. Those were simply typographical errors, nothing else," he said.

Soon, this bizarre error became the talk of the town on social media with netizens sharing this news far and wide. While it is indeed absurd, discrepancies in examinations are not completely unknown in India.