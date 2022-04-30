The Punjab government on Friday, April 29, declared that summer vacations of all the schools in the state will begin from May 14. The decision was taken by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann because the state has recorded high temperatures, a few degrees over the normal limits.

In a tweet in Punjabi, the CM stated that "considering the sudden intense heatwave and suggestions of thousands of parents and teachers, it has been decided to declare summer vacation in all schools of Punjab from May 14," as mentioned in a PTI report.

The Punjab government has also changed the school timings from May 2 and 14. The classes in primary schools will be held from 7 am till 11 am, and for the seniors, classes will be held from 7 am till 12:30 pm.

Punjab and its neighbouring states have been recording high temperatures in the wake of a heatwave for several days. Bhatinda recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius and Patiala recorded approximately 43 degrees Celsius on Friday, which is almost the same as in Ludhiana. Meanwhile, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Chandigarh recorded approximate temperatures of 42 degrees Celcius.