On the campus of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), there was a buzz of excitement as 238 medical students graduated on Friday, April 29. Pratiksha from Hubballi came out on top in nine medical departments. She also won the medal for being the Best Outgoing Student.



Happy with winning 12 gold medals, she said, “It was unexpected. All my hard work of the last five-and-a-half years paid off."



The 2016 batch is known as the "COVID batch" on the campus.



Speaking on the difficult circumstances they experienced in the last two years as a result of the pandemic that swept the country, Raveesh Bannihatti from Bhadravathi, son of a paediatrician mother, said, “Despite having to face some tough times during the pandemic, I managed to secure gold medals in Pharmacology, OBG and an award for academic excellence (male).”



Raveesh said, “For many MBBS students, more than books, visiting patients and OPDs provided invaluable experience and learning. But we had to shift from offline to online classes and we were taught using imaginary scenarios. It was tough for seniors and professors to ensure we paid attention."



“Seeing patients getting admitted with a severe infection and some even dying during the second wave was the toughest time,” says Raveesh.



Dr K Sudhakar, Minister of Health and Medical Education, Government of Karnataka, applauded the students for their service during the pandemic. "It ensured an immense experience for our medical students. The pain and suffering have made them empathetic too," he added.