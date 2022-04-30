In a bid to retain the freedom of choosing their own language script, the Roman Script for Kokborok-Choba (RSKC), a conglomeration of 56 indigenous socio-cultural organisations of Tripura has opposed the move to make Hindi a compulsory subject till Class X, in all north-eastern states.

"The Indigenous people, including Kokborok-speaking people, should be given the right to choose their script for their own mother tongue," said RSKC president Bikash Roy Debbarma, as reported by PTI. He also added, "RSKC is neither against Hindi or Devanagari, but it strongly opposes the forceful imposition of Hindi language and Devanagari script in NE states, in general, and Tripura, in particular. Language is a state subject and RSKC is of the opinion that making Hindi compulsory in the North-East is nothing but a blatant deviation from the constitutional provision."

The president also stated that it was an "ill-move" by the Centre and could turn out to be counter-productive. Referring to the constitutional Right to Choose, Debbarma said that the people should be left to choose their own script and the constitutional guarantee ought not to be snatched away. As to the script for Kokborok, Debbarma stated "over 90 per cent of indigenous people prefer the Roman script for Kokborok".

"In Tripura, the script for Kokborok, the mother tongue of around 80 percent of the 19 indigenous tribes, could not be finalised yet even after the constitution of two language commissions earlier," Debbarma added, as the PTI report mentioned.