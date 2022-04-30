The staff of more than 1,800 anganwadis welcomed children with bouquets in the Thane district of Maharashtra on Friday, April 29, as the anganwadis finally resumed their classes in the district after a shutdown of more than two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The children had been warmly welcomed. And the entrances of the anganwadi centres had also been decorated with colorful rangolis, as a PTI report states. It was the initiative of the Thane Zilla Parishad to ensure that the classes are started at the earliest. According to sources mentioned by PTI, this particular initiative was taken up by Dr Bhausaheb Dangde, the Chief Executive Officer.

Though the anganwadis had closed down due to the pandemic, the anganwadi staff had been doing their duties. The anganwadi sevikas had distributed food to the enrolled children at their doorsteps.

It may be noted that recruitment of staff at anganwadi centres in Thane is going on at present. The applications are open for the posts of Anganwadi Supervisor, Anganwadi Worker, Helper and Assistant. The last date for the applications has not been mentioned. However, the process for filling up the vacancies in these posts has been reported to have started from early April.

There are about 1,596 regular anganwadis and 298 mini ones in the Thane district. They are managed by the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) projects. Presently, there are nine projects in five talukas of the district, as stated by the Zilla Parishad spokesperson.